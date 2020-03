In just 3 years, Nintendo has sold more than 50 million DS units. Sure, that number includes two iterations of the portable—both the original fatty version and the updated light—but we offer the same sales flexibility to other consumer electronics, like iPods and PS2s.

Given that Nintendo took 11 years to move over 100 million GameBoys, the DS is on track to become the most successful portable gaming system of all time, even if the new PSP Slim outsold the DS last week in Japan. [pcworld]