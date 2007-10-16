Hey, I just discovered this the hard way: The Nike+iPod peripheral that tracks your distance doesn't let you play music on the new Nanos. Very annoying on top of the other issues we've had with this generational jump. First it was the coverflow interface lagging (which has thankfully been fixed) to problems with video out (which Apple is still sort of working out), to various screen issues. It seems like the new, more complicated iPods didn't seem to get enough quality assurance. And we don't understand why Apple could have nailed the new hardware but neglected so much on the software side of things. I hope this gets fixed soon. [Apple]
Another iPod Bug: Nike+ Doesn't Work Well With nanos
