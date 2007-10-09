Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nike+ Sport Kit Coming to iPhone

According to Erica at TUAW, the 1.1.1 iPhone Firmware has references to com.apple.mobile.nike, which leads us to assume that the iPhone and Nike+ Sport Kit is going to work together soon.

In fact, this Nike reference was found in LingoToAccessoryMap.plist, so according to Erica, it's "definitely going to be a supported accessory". Looks like someone at Apple heard our challenge and decided to make us all very happy. Because seriously, why force people to buy another flash-based iPod when you've got a flash-based iPod in your iPhone? That's exactly the kind of practice we frown on. Can someone with 1.1.1 and a Nike+ sport kit test this out to see if it works now and email me?

Update: Reader Jake tells me it still doesn't work with the iPhone. Thanks Jake!

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles