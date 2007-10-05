The Nike Store has just dropped the Nike Amp+ Sport Remote Control. We brought you news of the range of devices a while back, but it looks like the first line of watches has been released without much ado. The new model, paired with the Nike+ iPod Sport Kit and Nike+ Ready shoes, will allow you to hear instant voice feedback of your time, distance, calorific expenditure and pace. The watch will also provide playback control functionality for your iPod nano, but if that is not enough to swing you in the direction of the Tokyoflash styled wannabe, perhaps the 50m water resistance, or the ability to function as a standard LCD watch may have you convinced? Either way, the Nike+ Amp is available in black, deep green or gray, retails at a reasonable $79 and is available now. [Product Page] [Thanks, Elvis. P]
Nike Amp+ Sport Remote Control Available Now
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.