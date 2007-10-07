Nigeria Asks if Bill Gates is a Mooch

Bill Gates was recently visiting Africa, but needed a visa to travel to Nigeria. Getting a visa cannot be that much of a big deal if you are a multi billionaire, or so you would think.The Nigerian government initially denied the Microsoft kingpin's application on the premise that they required proof he would not reside in Nigeria indefinitely, causing a strain on social services and a general nuisance for immigration. This leads us to a very pertinent question; WTF? Sure, things were OK once Bill managed to prove his economic status, but Nigerian government officials, seriously, WTF?

Well, there go my holiday plans down the pan; if Bill has problems getting access to Nigeria, I've got no chance. No, not even with a Gizmodo email account as collateral—shocking. [Uncommon Business]