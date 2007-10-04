Newsweek's resident gaming guru, N'Gai Croal, was unhappy with the button layout of the Wiimote for Metroid Prime 3—specifically the placement of the + and - buttons—so he came up with the idea of circling them around the A button, in jellybean Gamecube style, to make for twitchier thumb controls optimised for FPS. I like the idea of a specialised FPS remote, though my minor suggestion would be to nudge the button cluster down further from the d-pad to stave off accidental presses. Of course, you'd need to get some hands on time to really make a judgment, but what do you guys think? [Level Up via Destructoid]
N'Gai Croal Whips Up Thumb Happy Wiimote Redesign
