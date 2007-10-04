N'Gai Croal Whips Up Thumb Happy Wiimote Redesign

Newsweek's resident gaming guru, N'Gai Croal, was unhappy with the button layout of the Wiimote for Metroid Prime 3—specifically the placement of the + and - buttons—so he came up with the idea of circling them around the A button, in jellybean Gamecube style, to make for twitchier thumb controls optimised for FPS. I like the idea of a specialised FPS remote, though my minor suggestion would be to nudge the button cluster down further from the d-pad to stave off accidental presses. Of course, you'd need to get some hands on time to really make a judgment, but what do you guys think? [Level Up via Destructoid]