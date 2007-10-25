The Nexspeaker FS-701SW sailboat speaker system has us torn between awe and disgust. On one hand, it's a 2.1-channel system offering stereo sound through its two, paper-thin 7.5W sails. Plus, a 15W subwoofer is cleverly housed in the boat frame itself...there's a bit of love in this product compared to its glowy gag USB counterparts. On the other hand, it's a speaker that looks like a sailboat. And once you buy one of these novelties, they breed. Then before you know it, you're one of those people who wears a hat around at work and makes everyone call him "captain." Trust us, it can get messy. $60 [product via tfts]
Nexspeaker Sailboat Speaker System
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.