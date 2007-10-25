Nexspeaker Sailboat Speaker System

The Nexspeaker FS-701SW sailboat speaker system has us torn between awe and disgust. On one hand, it's a 2.1-channel system offering stereo sound through its two, paper-thin 7.5W sails. Plus, a 15W subwoofer is cleverly housed in the boat frame itself...there's a bit of love in this product compared to its glowy gag USB counterparts. On the other hand, it's a speaker that looks like a sailboat. And once you buy one of these novelties, they breed. Then before you know it, you're one of those people who wears a hat around at work and makes everyone call him "captain." Trust us, it can get messy. $60 [product via tfts]