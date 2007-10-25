Nexspeaker Sailboat Speaker System

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

ez2_0bd67125d091b4ad167f737f38ec5679_1.jpgThe Nexspeaker FS-701SW sailboat speaker system has us torn between awe and disgust. On one hand, it's a 2.1-channel system offering stereo sound through its two, paper-thin 7.5W sails. Plus, a 15W subwoofer is cleverly housed in the boat frame itself...there's a bit of love in this product compared to its glowy gag USB counterparts. On the other hand, it's a speaker that looks like a sailboat. And once you buy one of these novelties, they breed. Then before you know it, you're one of those people who wears a hat around at work and makes everyone call him "captain." Trust us, it can get messy. $60 [product via tfts]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

