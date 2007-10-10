This is Samsung's new WEP-430 Bluetooth headset, a unique new headset designed for active use, such as jogging or Brazilian jujitsu. It's got two microphones, echo reduction, Bluetooth 2.0, and has 5 hours of talk time and a hearty 110 of standby. No word on pricing or availability as of yet. [Le Journal du Geek via New Launches]
New 'Sporty' Samsung Bluetooth Headset Will Withstand Your Sweaty Ears
