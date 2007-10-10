Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

New 'Sporty' Samsung Bluetooth Headset Will Withstand Your Sweaty Ears

samsung-wep430.jpgThis is Samsung's new WEP-430 Bluetooth headset, a unique new headset designed for active use, such as jogging or Brazilian jujitsu. It's got two microphones, echo reduction, Bluetooth 2.0, and has 5 hours of talk time and a hearty 110 of standby. No word on pricing or availability as of yet. samsung-wep430-2.jpg[Le Journal du Geek via New Launches]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

