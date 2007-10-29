Sharp unveiled three new TVs, a 22", 26" and 32" in its P series. While all three are 1080p, these are the first 22" and 26" 1080p LCDs to hit the market. Of course, you're probably saying your computer monitor can handle 1080p, which is probably why one of the main features of these sets is a "PC input jack"—DVI-D, presumably—and picture-in-picture for catching shows while working on the computer. While they are still in Japan only, there's a good chance we'll start seeing 1080p sets this small in the US too, now that Sharp has broken the size barrier. [Akihabara News]
New Sharp Aquos Line Includes World's First 22- and 26-Inch 1080p LCDs
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.