New Modules Pave the Way for 142-inch Plasma TVs with Insane Pricetags

Get ready for some monster-sized TVs for monster-sized prices. Shinoda Plasma Corp of Japan is prepping some 3x2m modules for sale to manufacturers, which would provide the guts for 142-inch plasma displays. They won't be cheap, however, with prices for manufacturers running in the "several tens of millions of yen." With 10 million yen equaling about $87,500, you can see how these things will be on the insane side of the pricing scale. But still, a 142-inch plasma screen TV! You're gonna need to build a bigger living room, Mark Cuban. [Tech-On!]