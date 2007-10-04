New Camera System Can Guess Your Age, Gender, and Class

Soon, when you go to the local shopping centre, the jerks who work in the stores won't be the only ones judging you based on your appearance. A new $US19,000 camera system currently being tested in Japan purports to be able to guess your gender, age, and even your social class merely by appearance. It determines this by comparing how you look to pictures of people who are already accurately profiled in the system. The system doesn't record or store the images, but it's still pretty damned creepy. Think of it as judging a book by its cover made as scientific as possible. Boy, that's awesome. [CNET via The Raw Feed]