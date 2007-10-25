Today NEC announced the development of a LCD display that can switch between wide and narrow viewing angles without sacrificing image quality. Essentially, this would allow users to choose between a wide angle "public" mode (sharing photos of your vacation) or a narrow "private" mode (watching porn at work). This development is made possible thanks to a a polarizing plate on the back of the panel that can disperse light over 140 degrees or 30 degrees. Unfortunately, the angle currently needs to be set during manufacturing and there are only two possible fields of vision, but NEC believes that the technology could come of age in the near future. [Digital World Tokyo]
New LCD Display From NEC Can Switch Between Wide and Narrow Viewing Angles
