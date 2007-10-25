Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New LCD Display From NEC Can Switch Between Wide and Narrow Viewing Angles

nec_privacy_display.jpgToday NEC announced the development of a LCD display that can switch between wide and narrow viewing angles without sacrificing image quality. Essentially, this would allow users to choose between a wide angle "public" mode (sharing photos of your vacation) or a narrow "private" mode (watching porn at work). This development is made possible thanks to a a polarizing plate on the back of the panel that can disperse light over 140 degrees or 30 degrees. Unfortunately, the angle currently needs to be set during manufacturing and there are only two possible fields of vision, but NEC believes that the technology could come of age in the near future. [Digital World Tokyo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles