I dream of a day that I can dock my iPod with anything, (although I think that the release of the iCarta toilet paper holder a couple of years ago pretty much made that dream a reality.) and now Jacuzzi is doing their part with the J400 series line of iPod-compatible hot tubs. Thanks to the integrated AquaSound Audio System, you can listen to your favourite tunes without headphones while you relax. The music is pumped through waterproof micro-speakers that you can control with a sweet floating remote. Other features that Jacuzzi lovers might find appealing include: illuminated jets, dual "WaterColour" waterfalls, a therapy lounge, footmound jets, and a CD player or AM/FM radio for anyone who is sophisticated enough to buy an iPod compatible tub, but not sophisticated enough to actually own an iPod.[Jacuzzi via Sci Fi via Born Rich]
New Jacuzzi J400 Hot Tub is All About the iPod
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.