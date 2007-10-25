During its mostly positive Q3 earnings call, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings dropped word that "in terms of enabling the viewing of online content on the television screen, we are exploring a variety of options, including Internet connected, high definition DVD players, internet connected game consoles, and dedicated internet set tops, with a variety of partners, trying to understand the best ways to provide inexpensive viewing of online content on the television." Hey Reed, we're with you 100 percent—we even laid out exactly how you should do it. You can thank us by actually making it, which should also help shake the doubters on your long-term prospects. No, no, it's cool, we're here to help. [Gamasutra via Gaming Today]
Netflix Considering Distributing Movies Via Consoles, HD Disc Players and Set-Top Boxes
