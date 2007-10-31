Neoprine iPod Belt Keeps The Tunes Going While You Swim

It appears that consumers will not be satisfied unless we can listen to music in every possible environment —even underwater. If you are an avid swimmer, you might be interested in this Neoprene Swimbelt to help you stay motivated with music while you exercise. The belt itself costs $US39.99 but you have to buy the waterproof case separately for around $90 and waterproof headphones for around $50. That's how they get you —but at least you got to look at a woman with a sexy looking back. [Product Page and 7Gadgets]