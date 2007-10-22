UK-based furniture designer Gaël Horsfall's bespoke Neon Paperclip Lamp is a simple design, with a neon paperclip holding the shade in place. There are two sizes: the 31-inch model has a 23-inch paperclip and is suitable for the floor; while the smaller table version measures 15 inches with a 12-inch clip. Both sizes are available in many different colors, but until someone puts Gaël's designs into production, they are order-only. [Gael Horsfall via DesignSpotter via MoCo Loco]
Neon Paperclip Lights Perfect for Fans of The Office
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.