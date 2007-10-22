UK-based furniture designer Gaël Horsfall's bespoke Neon Paperclip Lamp is a simple design, with a neon paperclip holding the shade in place. There are two sizes: the 31-inch model has a 23-inch paperclip and is suitable for the floor; while the smaller table version measures 15 inches with a 12-inch clip. Both sizes are available in many different colors, but until someone puts Gaël's designs into production, they are order-only. [Gael Horsfall via DesignSpotter via MoCo Loco]