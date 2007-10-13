NEC's 14-hour Laptop Lasts Until Japan

NEC's 12-inch VY10A C-4 battery will last you an entire flight across the Pacific thanks to the 14.5 hour battery it's got on board. With a combination of low-powered components like an ultra-low voltage 1.2GHz Core 2 Duo, a big battery, and not very many spare parts (950 grams total at its lightest), you're going to be throwing in the towel before it does. The C-4 also has 1GB RAM and a 40GB hard drive, though we wonder how much more time you could get on it if this were a flash-based drive instead of a standard disk. [Akihabara via Electronista]