NEC demonstrated a new HDTV server at CEATEC this week, and this one's "Multi Record Cast" tech is powerful enough to distribute two HDTV programs within the home while recording two others at the same time. Its Remote Screen Technology also enables control from the outside like a Slingbox, letting you program its PVR functions from afar. NEC plans to ship the server next year, and didn't mention price, which is a crucial point because this tech is already topped by Life|Ware's quad-recording media centre PC that can record four HDTV channels while playing back four. The big nut to crack? That Life|Ware server costs $15K. Can NEC beat that with this two-channel system? Probably. [TechOn]
NEC Server Plays Back Two HDTV Signals at Once
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.