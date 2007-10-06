NEC Server Plays Back Two HDTV Signals at Once

NEC demonstrated a new HDTV server at CEATEC this week, and this one's "Multi Record Cast" tech is powerful enough to distribute two HDTV programs within the home while recording two others at the same time. Its Remote Screen Technology also enables control from the outside like a Slingbox, letting you program its PVR functions from afar. NEC plans to ship the server next year, and didn't mention price, which is a crucial point because this tech is already topped by Life|Ware's quad-recording media centre PC that can record four HDTV channels while playing back four. The big nut to crack? That Life|Ware server costs $15K. Can NEC beat that with this two-channel system? Probably. [TechOn]