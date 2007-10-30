NBC Wanted to "Experiment" with $2.99 TV Show Pricepoint on iTunes, Cut of Apple Hardware Sales

Nearly two months after the fizzle out between NBC Universal and Apple during contract negotiations, NBC U CEO Jeff Zucker spills what some of the contested terms were. Most surprising is that NBC asked for a cut of hardware sales. Not the fact that they wanted a cut, but that they actually asked for it—they'd have more luck asking the devil himself to reverse whatever deal Steve inked with him. (Though handing content providers a slice isn't unprecedented.) Also, that pricing "flexibility" NBC pissed and moaned so loudly about was what we all expected: ""We wanted to take one show, it didn't matter which one it was, and experiment and sell it for $2.99." So in short, it was all about money.

"We don't want to replace the dollars we were making in the analogue world with pennies on the digital side." Given that NBC apparently only netted $15 million in the last year of its deal with Apple despite accounting for 30-40 percent of video content sold (depending on whether you ask NBC or Apple), all the other contract sniggles aside, it's no wonder they bolted for Amazon—who probably ponied up a sweeter revenue sharing deal—and Hulu, where they'll have a sizable chunk of ad revenue. [Variety, Thanks John]