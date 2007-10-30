Nastar's 2.45-inch-think LCD HDTV is World's Thinnest

A few days ago Nastar unveiled its new Essoni HDTV, the world's thinnest 1080p TV. Coming in at a mere 2.45-inches thick at both its 47-inch and 52-inch sizes, it's certainly thin, and it'll mount quite nicely to your all. That is if the rest of the specs are as impressive as its size, which is unknown at this time. But seeing the casing is made from "fine Italian wood," the chances are good that this thing will set you back a serious amount and probably has just fine specs. Hit the jump for another picture. [Aving]