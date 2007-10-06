Nano Afire!

Danny Williams's iPod nano gave him the hot pants, shooting flames out of his pocket and up to chest height. Lucky for him, there was a thick piece of paper in his pocket that shielded him enough to keep him from getting singed balls. Good thing it didn't burst into flames at some inopportune moment, setting his house afire or worse. Apple says it will replace the explosive nano, but wouldn't say if this problem was widespread. Our fave part of this video is when the newsreader calls it a "nanna." [WSBT]