This one's going out for all the clumsy DIY freaks, people who aim for the nail, honest, but just end up playing Test Your Strength on their thumbs. Insert the nail head into the collar, so that the head is resting on the red vagina-y part. Then pull down the perspex tube so that it covers the nail, and hammer away, enjoying both pain-free home improvement and straight nails. [Yanko]
Nail Assist Is Sadly Not What You Think
