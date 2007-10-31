MusicPal Streams Internet Radio Stations, Shows RSS Feeds

If you don't like choosing what you listen to, instead trusting your audio experiences to DJs at Internet radio stations, then the Freecom MusicPal is for you. It'll stream 5,000 radio stations from your computer and play them out the built-in speaker. It also displays RSS feeds on its screen for some reason, which I suppose has some practical applications for someone, somewhere. It's a bit too big to carry around with you, which makes me wonder why you can't just stream the Internet radio stations right on your computer instead of relying on a secondary device, but perhaps I just don't "get" Internet radio. [a href="http://www.freecom.com/ecproduct_detail.asp?ID=3593">Product Page via Crave]