Taiwanese design company Nova has come up with a waterproof speaker system for iPod that looks like a tube of shower gel. Designed to be either freestanding or hung up from that hook in the shower cubicle that up until now didn't have a purpose, it "suggests a playful life attitude," according to the blurb on the company website. Aimed at puppies, then. [Aqua through Google Translate]
Music Tube iPod Speaker Looks Like a Tube of Shower Gel
