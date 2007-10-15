Remember when we told you Led Zeppelin was coming to iTunes in November, but only as a 24-track sampler? Well, that song did not remain the same. Page and Plant (and Jones, if he has a vote) decided that they will release the entire catalogue digitally, and not just through iTunes. Starting November 13, all Zep albums will be available from all all online music retailers, plus over-the-air downloads on Verizon Wireless. That sure is a whole lotta love. [Reuters]
Led Zeppelin Changes Tune, Puts Whole Catalogue Online
