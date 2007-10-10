The picture's a little small, but you're looking at a Linux-based UMPC with a 2.8-inch VGA touchscreen and a WiMax hookup unveiled yesterday by Taiwan's Science and Technology Advisory Group. Dubbed MTube, it packs a 1Ghz VIA CPU and 8GB of storage in its tiny 8.5 x 8.5 x 2cm body, but not a lot of battery life—only four hours. But since the MTube isn't supposed to hit commercial production until 2009, they have time to pack some more juice—and hopefully a faster processor, since 1Ghz, even in a UMPC, will probably seem a little slow in two years. [UltraMobileLife via jkOnTheRun]
MTube Linux-Based UMPC Is Tiny, Touchy, WiMax-y
