Motorola U9 PEBL Successor More Like FERGL Rock

The Moto U9 is the PEBL successor, even if the PEBL moniker is nowhere in sight. Primarily, it's a music phone, with WM Player 11 syncing over USB, stereo Bluetooth streaming, MP3/AAC/AAC+ support, and a microSD slot capable of up to 4GB of storage on top of the internal 25MB of room. Other interesting features include a 2MP camera, push email capability and a voice command tech that can dial independent of a user's specific vocal qualities. Weird. Oh barf, it comes with Fergie content. Guess that makes this the Motorola FRGI or something. [Moto]