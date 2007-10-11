Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Motorola Shows Future 2008 Scarven, Pixl, Texel and Genghis Phones

motorolaskarven-lg.jpgMotorola has presented four new phones for 2008 in Amsterdam: the Motorola Skarven, the Motorola Z12 X Pixl, the Motorola E10 Texel and the Motorola QX Genghis. The first two belong to their new ZOOM classification, which means they are camera phones: the Skarven packs a 8MP camera for photos and a standard VGA for videoconferencing, along with 3G, Wi-Fi connectivity and GPS. The X Pixl was designed with Kodak and will have a 5MP camera at the beginning of 2008. The Texel and Genghis are completely different beasts.motorolatexel.jpg

The Motorola Texel is part of their new group of music phones, which will be grouped under the ROKR flag. Same touch surface and similar design to the ROKR E8, with a 3.2MP camera. According to Unwired View, this will be released in the first quarter of next year as the Motorola ROKR E10 3G.

motorolagenghis.jpg

And here's the Motorola Genghis, which belongs to the third group of handsets: Multi Q. These are business oriented phones with full QWERTY keyboards which will be available in different colors, because executives have the right to wear pink like everybody else. [GSM Help Desk]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles