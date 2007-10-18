Do you see the penis? Howard forum users discovered a penis image in the default Motorola analogue clock in at least the V9M, the K1M, and various other phones. Of course this Moto PNIS could just be a weird shadow, but it's a bit too penisy to just dismiss. Check your Moto, and if you've got this on your clock image, let us know. [Howard Forums via Boy Genius]
Motorola Penis Easter Egg
