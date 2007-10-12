Moto RAZR2 Luxury Edition Screams Atlantic City Style

It's no gold-plated diapers, but the RAZR2 V8 Luxury Edition does have 18k and 24k gold plated accents, a fancy analog/digital clock, and all the rest of the standard Moto RAZR2 features. All the non-gold parts are "black slate" and "vacuum metal", along with some snakeskin effects on the back. The only things you're getting extra with the Luxury edition (other than the gold) are a Moto H680 headset—which has gold accents itself—and the envy of dirty middle-aged men everywhere. [Moto]