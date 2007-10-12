It's no gold-plated diapers, but the RAZR2 V8 Luxury Edition does have 18k and 24k gold plated accents, a fancy analog/digital clock, and all the rest of the standard Moto RAZR2 features. All the non-gold parts are "black slate" and "vacuum metal", along with some snakeskin effects on the back. The only things you're getting extra with the Luxury edition (other than the gold) are a Moto H680 headset—which has gold accents itself—and the envy of dirty middle-aged men everywhere. [Moto]
Moto RAZR2 Luxury Edition Screams Atlantic City Style
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.