Motion Activated iPod Speaker: Control the Tunes With a Wave of Your Hand (Maybe)

Now here is a great idea —a speaker that connects to your computer, iPod or any other MP3 player that can be controlled with a wave of the hand. Plus it gives off a "soft ambient glow." According to the product site, the motion detection system allows you to adjust the volume or tune into a different FM radio station, but there is no mention of the ability to cycle through the tunes on your MP3 player. Surely a company wouldn't go through the trouble of developing a motion activated MP3 speaker without incorporating this functionality right? Available for £45.95 ($94). [Product Site via GeekAlerts]