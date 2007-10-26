We ran a piece on Beijing's ginormous LCD about a month ago, but here's another (slightlybetter) video we found of it in action (with some non-underwater scenery). We're not sure that the experience translates to low bitrate flash video, but it's the best we can do on a Thursday morning. Wednesday, everyone would have gotten one-way tickets. But on Thursday you'll watch your flash videos and like them! [via techeblog]
More On the World's Largest LCD/LED Screen
