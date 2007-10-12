More Dell Latitude XT Tablet Details Squirt Out

The wishy-washy specs on Dell's first tablet PC, the Latitude XT, have been firmed up, according to a French site. Its brain is a 1.2GHz ultra low-voltage Core 2 Duo with ATI Radeon Xpress 1250 integrated graphics, and buyers can pack up to 3GB of RAM into two slots. You can also pick between CCFL or LED backlighting for the 12-inch WXGA touchscreen, with 802.11n and Bluetooth as extra wireless options. No definitive price or release date, though Nov. 5 is rumoured to be the day. One thing that is definitive, though, is that sex appeal's not one of its features. [LesDelliens via Electronista]