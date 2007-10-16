AG Neovo's X-20AV monitors coated in NeoV Optical Glass are so durable, the company recently used it as a cutting board to cut and serve sushi off of. Other than being knife and scratch resistant, the panels also supposedly enhance image quality as well. It's hard to demonstrate how much better an image looks by chopping up fish on it, so you'll just have to take their word that it's true. [Neovo]
LCD Monitors So Durable You Can Cut Sushi on Them
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.