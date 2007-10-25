Instead of spending all of your money on expensive gadgets and cheap hookers, try saving some cash with the Money Monster Bank. The bank will gobble up both coins and bills, then follow up with over 20 stupid comments as their eyes flash and ears wiggle. After all is said and done, the monsters will let out a mighty belch, letting you know your funds are secure. Available soon for about $41. [Firebox via Pocket-lint]
Money Monsters: Eating Away at Your Funds is a Good Thing
