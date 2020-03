The Mobius MKII reference loudspeakers can either give you 360-degree sound or shoot down alien spaceships. At least, that's what it feels like when you look at these 38-inch-tall units, with two 1-inch silk dome tweeters inside those black orbs and their conical subwoofers. But even while the Mobius MKII won't fry an X-Wing, they are guaranteed to fry your credit card at $10,000 to $15,000 a pop. Bonus Ziggy video after the jump (yes, at last it's friday.)

Genius. [Audio Junkies]