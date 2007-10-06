Mobile Phone Rubberized For Protection

If you are anything like me, your cell phone takes a beating. If you're not sitting on it, it's getting scratched in your pocket, and if it's not getting scratched you're dropping it in the toilet. The SaY concept phone may not be able to withstand a good toilet dunking, but it's rubberized exterior should be able to handle just about anything else you can throw at it. If the SaY was an actual product, it would also feature an angled keypad for better ergonomics, a 4-megapixel camera, and a pair of stereo speakers that are intentionally designed to resemble a dead cartoon character. A nice touch...I think.[Blue Map Design via Yanko]