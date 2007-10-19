"Mobile Fitting" Lets You Try On Glasses Via Your Cell Phone

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

megane_top.jpgNearsighted nerds may soon have one less reason to personally interact with the outside world thanks to a technology that allows users to "virtually" try on glasses via their cell phones. Here's how it works: customers take a quick snapshot of themselves and then combine it with images of glasses downloaded from the merchant's mobile website. This "Mobile Fitting" service is currently being utilized in Japan's Megane Top ("Top Glasses") superstore, and there are no plans to branch out beyond that as far as we know. If it is effective, perhaps the same sort of technology could be employed for clothing as well. That way, I won't have to stand idly by when my girlfriend wants to spend 2 hours trying on one pair of pants. [alook via Digital World Tokyo]

