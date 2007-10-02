Mitsubishi to Give you Public Transport Information, Real Excuses to Arrive Late to Work

Mitsubishi is developing a system that will automatically download real-time information about train and subway delays as well as estimated time of arrival whenever you wave your cellphone in front of it. Apparently, this system—which will be installed by the train car doors—is also capable of uploading a "delay certificate" to the phone. Then you will be able show it at work when you arrive late, instead of just saying that your grandfather died again, as usual. If you live in Japan, that is. Elsewhere you'll keep killing grandpa until he is 245 years old. [Gizmodo Japan]