Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Mini Golfing Mario & Luigi Set Sets Kotaku Up for More Humiliation

mlgolgi.jpgIt appears the fat and thin plumbers are taking time out from saving the princess named after a furry fruit, and what better way to relax than with a round of golf? The Mini Golfing Mario & Luigi set includes both Mario & Luigi plastic figures connected to a Famicom controller. The A and B buttons articulate the swinging motion, and the others have no use but to make the controllers look pretty.Each 3" tall character requires two AAA batteries to function and the set costs $24.99. I see another Gizmodo vs. Kotaku championship on the horizon—once they get over the shock of a thorough big daddy spanking, of course. [Product Page via Ubergizmo]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

