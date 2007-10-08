It appears the fat and thin plumbers are taking time out from saving the princess named after a furry fruit, and what better way to relax than with a round of golf? The Mini Golfing Mario & Luigi set includes both Mario & Luigi plastic figures connected to a Famicom controller. The A and B buttons articulate the swinging motion, and the others have no use but to make the controllers look pretty.Each 3" tall character requires two AAA batteries to function and the set costs $24.99. I see another Gizmodo vs. Kotaku championship on the horizon—once they get over the shock of a thorough big daddy spanking, of course. [Product Page via Ubergizmo]
Mini Golfing Mario & Luigi Set Sets Kotaku Up for More Humiliation
