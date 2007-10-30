Why hand your kid a room temperature bear when you can hand them a microwaved bear and show them you love them as much as a kid that's not adopted? This bear, which costs $20, is specially made with microwavable components that keep it from going up in flames when nuked—something that's definitely not child-friendly. Plus, it's even coated with a "relaxing lavender" scent, all the better for keeping baby asleep so you can work on making a little brother or sister for him. [Gizoo via Shiny Shiny]
Microwaveable Teddy Bear Keeps Babies Toasty
