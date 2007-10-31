Microsoft Updates Zune Accessories, Adds Third-Party Manufacturers

Microsoft's just updated their line of Zune accessories for the second generation Zune, to no one's surprise. The accessories include the Zune Home A/V Pack, which lets you charge your Zune, output video via the composite cable, and control it from a distance with the wireless remote. There's also a Home Dock which is a dock that includes an AC adapter, a Car Pack which is an FM transmitter/charger for your car, and Zune Premium Headphones, which is included with the 80GB model but can be purchased separately for $39. Full list of accessories and third-party manufacturers after the jump.
— Zune Home A/V Pack. Power your home stereo with your Zune. Pack includes Home Dock with three faceplates to accommodate each Zune device, a wireless remote, an AC adaptor and composite audio-video output cable. (ERP $99.99)
— Zune Dock Pack. Give your Zune a convenient home when it is connected
to your computer or charging. Home Dock with three faceplates to
accommodate each Zune device and AC adapter. (ERP $49.99)
— Zune Car Pack. Take your music with you on the road. Redesigned FM
transmitter/charger and dashboard grip pad. (ERP $79.99)
— Zune Cable Pack. Get connected to your computer, your stereo or your
TV. Sync cable, composite AV output cable and audio cable. (ERP
$39.99)
— Zune Premium Headphones. Take your listening experience up a notch
with these high-quality headphones. Included with the Zune 80GB
device. (ERP $39.99)
— Zune Leather Case. Dress for success and protect your Zune in the
process. (ERP $39.99 and $49.99)
— Zune Sync Cable (ERP $19.99)
— Zune AC Adapter (ERP $29.99)
Zune-Licensed Accessory Partners
Agent 18 http://www.agent18.com Altec Lansing Technologies Inc. http://www.altecmm.com Belkin International Inc. http://www.belkin.com Case-mate http://www.case-mate.com Digital Lifestyle Outfitters (DLO) http://www.dlo.com Directed Electronics Inc. (Polk Audio) http://www.directed.com Dual Electronics Corp. http://www.dualav.com GPX http://www.gpx.com Griffin Technology Inc. http://www.griffintechnology.com Golla http://www.golla.com iHome http://www.ihomeaudio.com Integrated Mobile Electronics http://www.imedock.com Incipio Technologies http://www.incipiotech.com Kicker http://www.kicker.com/Zune mStation Corp. http://www.mstation.com Memorex Electronics http://www.memorexelectronics.com Monster Cable Products Inc. http://www.monstercable.com Skinit http://www.skinit.com Speck http://www.speckproducts.com Targus http://www.targus.com/us VAF Research http://www.vaf.com.au Vaja Corp. http://www.vajacases.com zLive, (DPI, Inc.) http://www.dpi-global.com