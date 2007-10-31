Microsoft Updates Zune Accessories, Adds Third-Party Manufacturers

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Microsoft's just updated their line of Zune accessories for the second generation Zune, to no one's surprise. The accessories include the Zune Home A/V Pack, which lets you charge your Zune, output video via the composite cable, and control it from a distance with the wireless remote. There's also a Home Dock which is a dock that includes an AC adapter, a Car Pack which is an FM transmitter/charger for your car, and Zune Premium Headphones, which is included with the 80GB model but can be purchased separately for $39. Full list of accessories and third-party manufacturers after the jump.

— Zune Home A/V Pack. Power your home stereo with your Zune. Pack includes Home Dock with three faceplates to accommodate each Zune device, a wireless remote, an AC adaptor and composite audio-video output cable. (ERP $99.99)

— Zune Dock Pack. Give your Zune a convenient home when it is connected

to your computer or charging. Home Dock with three faceplates to

accommodate each Zune device and AC adapter. (ERP $49.99)

— Zune Car Pack. Take your music with you on the road. Redesigned FM

transmitter/charger and dashboard grip pad. (ERP $79.99)

— Zune Cable Pack. Get connected to your computer, your stereo or your

TV. Sync cable, composite AV output cable and audio cable. (ERP

$39.99)

— Zune Premium Headphones. Take your listening experience up a notch

with these high-quality headphones. Included with the Zune 80GB

device. (ERP $39.99)

— Zune Leather Case. Dress for success and protect your Zune in the

process. (ERP $39.99 and $49.99)

— Zune Sync Cable (ERP $19.99)

— Zune AC Adapter (ERP $29.99)

Zune-Licensed Accessory Partners

Agent 18 http://www.agent18.com Altec Lansing Technologies Inc. http://www.altecmm.com Belkin International Inc. http://www.belkin.com Case-mate http://www.case-mate.com Digital Lifestyle Outfitters (DLO) http://www.dlo.com Directed Electronics Inc. (Polk Audio) http://www.directed.com Dual Electronics Corp. http://www.dualav.com GPX http://www.gpx.com Griffin Technology Inc. http://www.griffintechnology.com Golla http://www.golla.com iHome http://www.ihomeaudio.com Integrated Mobile Electronics http://www.imedock.com Incipio Technologies http://www.incipiotech.com Kicker http://www.kicker.com/Zune mStation Corp. http://www.mstation.com Memorex Electronics http://www.memorexelectronics.com Monster Cable Products Inc. http://www.monstercable.com Skinit http://www.skinit.com Speck http://www.speckproducts.com Targus http://www.targus.com/us VAF Research http://www.vaf.com.au Vaja Corp. http://www.vajacases.com zLive, (DPI, Inc.) http://www.dpi-global.com

