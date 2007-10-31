Microsoft Updates Zune Accessories, Adds Third-Party Manufacturers

Microsoft's just updated their line of Zune accessories for the second generation Zune, to no one's surprise. The accessories include the Zune Home A/V Pack, which lets you charge your Zune, output video via the composite cable, and control it from a distance with the wireless remote. There's also a Home Dock which is a dock that includes an AC adapter, a Car Pack which is an FM transmitter/charger for your car, and Zune Premium Headphones, which is included with the 80GB model but can be purchased separately for $39. Full list of accessories and third-party manufacturers after the jump.

— Zune Home A/V Pack. Power your home stereo with your Zune. Pack includes Home Dock with three faceplates to accommodate each Zune device, a wireless remote, an AC adaptor and composite audio-video output cable. (ERP $99.99)

— Zune Dock Pack. Give your Zune a convenient home when it is connected

to your computer or charging. Home Dock with three faceplates to

accommodate each Zune device and AC adapter. (ERP $49.99)

— Zune Car Pack. Take your music with you on the road. Redesigned FM

transmitter/charger and dashboard grip pad. (ERP $79.99)

— Zune Cable Pack. Get connected to your computer, your stereo or your

TV. Sync cable, composite AV output cable and audio cable. (ERP

$39.99)

— Zune Premium Headphones. Take your listening experience up a notch

with these high-quality headphones. Included with the Zune 80GB

device. (ERP $39.99)

— Zune Leather Case. Dress for success and protect your Zune in the

process. (ERP $39.99 and $49.99)

— Zune Sync Cable (ERP $19.99)

— Zune AC Adapter (ERP $29.99)