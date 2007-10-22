Microrobot Military Patrol Jeep is Not Really Micro

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

1MicroRobotGI.jpgThe Korean Demilitarized Zone is soon to be guarded by the, ironically titled, Microrobot. Check out the gallery below:

MicroRobot3GI.jpgMicroRobot2GI.jpgMicroRobot1GI.jpgMicrRobot4GI.jpg

The driverless vehicle may sound like a companion for your Roomba, but that it certainly is not. The Microrobot is entirely remote controlled and the operator officially has a rocking job. Infrared cameras, sonic waves, headlights and a stereo are all instruments used in assisting with navigation. The robotic jeep will not only save your behind, but it will also save a few watts of energy too, as it runs on a rechargeable lithium battery. Gosh, if only my manhood was ironically named Microrobot. You know, instead of the name being a brutally factual observation. [Aving Networks via Sci Fi Tech]

