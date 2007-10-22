Microrobot Military Patrol Jeep is Not Really Micro

The Korean Demilitarized Zone is soon to be guarded by the, ironically titled, Microrobot. Check out the gallery below:

The driverless vehicle may sound like a companion for your Roomba, but that it certainly is not. The Microrobot is entirely remote controlled and the operator officially has a rocking job. Infrared cameras, sonic waves, headlights and a stereo are all instruments used in assisting with navigation. The robotic jeep will not only save your behind, but it will also save a few watts of energy too, as it runs on a rechargeable lithium battery. Gosh, if only my manhood was ironically named Microrobot. You know, instead of the name being a brutally factual observation. [Aving Networks via Sci Fi Tech]