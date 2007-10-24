Michael Bay Still Loves Blu-ray More Than HD DVD

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Optimus_Blu-ray.jpgEven though Transformers director Michael Bay backed down after bitching about Paramount's choice of HD DVD over Blu-ray for all forthcoming home videos including Transformers, he couldn't hold his tongue for long. He told USA Today that he's pissed about the format war in general, adding specifically:

"As a director, my critical eye is that Blu-ray is where my money is."

He also says the bestselling DVD release of Transformers was "not as good as it could have been." Apparently somebody must've got up on the wrong side of the bed. [USA Today]

