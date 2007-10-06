Joining a long line of modded brethren, this Mercedes truck case mod is one we'd love to take for a spin. Details are thin, but we know it has sweet features such as working headlights, integrated exterior controls and not one but two LCD screens built right into the cab. Hit the gallery below to see pictures of the production process, and by all means take your best guess as to what kind of hot cargo she's haulin'. [haha.nu via Gearfuse]
Mercedes Truck Case Mod Hauls Ass, Runs Windows
