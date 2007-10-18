About the only time we use pen and paper around here is to take phone messages, and this Memo Pad Phone accommodates that situation with aplomb. At first we thought this design concept involved some kind of fancy electronic paper, but no, it has a special memo pad that's cut out to fit around the telephone's keypad. This is a a good idea that will solve that problem of frantically searching for a piece of paper when it's time to take a message. We would suggest adding some of that sticky stuff from Post-it notes to the top of this memo pad to make it easy to post onto the refrigerator. But what happens when you run out of that specially cut paper? [Yanko Design]
Memo Pad Phone Incorporates Message-Taking Paper
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.