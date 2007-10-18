Memo Pad Phone Incorporates Message-Taking Paper

About the only time we use pen and paper around here is to take phone messages, and this Memo Pad Phone accommodates that situation with aplomb. At first we thought this design concept involved some kind of fancy electronic paper, but no, it has a special memo pad that's cut out to fit around the telephone's keypad. This is a a good idea that will solve that problem of frantically searching for a piece of paper when it's time to take a message. We would suggest adding some of that sticky stuff from Post-it notes to the top of this memo pad to make it easy to post onto the refrigerator. But what happens when you run out of that specially cut paper? [Yanko Design]