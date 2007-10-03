When we think of freshness, there's nothing better than the smell of two Italian dudes that spend their day stomping on mushrooms and sticking their heads into toilets and pipes. For $7.61, that's exactly what you're going to get. The only thing worse than this is if they released a second edition Wario air freshener, which would probably smell like Costco wine, day-old vomit and Mario's ass. [Dealextreme via Uber Review]
Mario and Luigi Air Fresheners
