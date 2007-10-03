It's hard to tell from this pic of the $400 Marantz PMD620 Professional Handheld Field Recorder, but this relatively small solid-state device is slightly larger than a deck of cards. Despite its diminutive stature, it's packing pro-level features that podcasters will like, recording MP3 or WAV files in 16- or 24-bit rez. Its display screen uses OLEDs just like many cellphones, and it's got a couple of high-quality omnidirectional condenser mics built into the top. If you don't like those, you can plug in your own external mic, albeit with a 1/8" input, not XLR (so much for that "Professional" braggadocio). The feature we like the most besides its good looks and compact size? It uses either SD or SDHC flash memory cards. Look for it to ship in November. [BB Gadgets]
Marantz PMD620 Professional Handheld Field Recorder Might Sound as Good as It Looks
