This is James Savage's spare room, which contains one hundred Apple computers. He has more than 150 in his house and all of them are working perfectly, from an Apple II+ and a Lisa to the latest MacBook Pro. James sent us this image for our best computer rig contest, so we asked him about his passion—some would say obsession, others medical condition. You can read the full interview and see the huge gallery of all his computers after the jump.
Man's Spare Room Filled With Almost Every Apple Model Ever Made
