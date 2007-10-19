This week at Uncrate: We head for the great outdoors in the 2008 Airstream Basecamp Trailer, make ourselves look like pirates using the Pirate Self Portrait Mirror, and become the most popular hosts on the block thanks to an Official Beer Pong Table. We also mount our new flat panel on the funky Logue Studio n02 TV Stand, use our creativity designing some American Eagle Custom Hoodies, and give away some swag to celebrate the release of Dylan. Finally, we warn others of our deadly swordsmanship with the Swash Belt Buckle, make travelling easier with Anthony Grab+Go Portables, and consider wearing jewelry again thanks to Pennyroyal Silver.
Man Stuff - The Best of Uncrate
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.